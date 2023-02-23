INDIA

BJP will win 150 seats in K’taka Assembly polls, claims Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and BJP’s Karnataka poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the saffron party will poll 150 seats.

“BJP in Karnataka is going to win 150 seats in upcoming assembly elections. We are going to carry out required strategies to reach the target,” Pradhan said while talking to reporters at the KempeGowda International Airport (KIAL) on his arrival.

The election in-charge team nominated by the BJP high command has Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Tamil Nadu BJP President and former IPS officer Annamalai as its co-incharges.

The team arrived in Karnataka for the first time.

State Higher Education Minister C. N. Ashwath Narayan, BJP MLA S. R. Vishwanath received the team at the airport and extended a warm welcome.

“We have arrived to carry out meetings as elections are nearing in Karnataka. The bus yatra will start soon and BJP leaders will take up bus yatra in three teams,” Pradhan stated.

Pradhan was state in-charge of BJP between 2011 and 2013.

Mandaviya is close to Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will carry out their strategies.

Annamalai has served in Karnataka as an IPS officer and enjoys the status of celebrity. He also knows the state well and the party is expecting that he will have an influence over the Tamil population in the state.

