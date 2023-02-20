Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the saffron party would win in the elections in the three northeastern states — Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Assembly elections were held in Tripura on February 16 while the polls would be held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

Sarma, who is also the convener of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done lots of development of all the northeastern states and people would vote the BJP to maintain the development.

“People of northeast are with Modi ji. BJP has no problems in the three northeastern states,” he told the media.

Addressing two election rallies in Nagaland’s Alongtaki and Bhandari, the Assam Chief Minister said that the BJP and the NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) alliance government has given a stable government in Nagaland and if the coalition parties won the elections it would strive for further development of the state.

“There is hope with the BJP-NDPP alliance while the opposition parties in Nagaland have no hope, only frustration. Assam and Nagaland governments would jointly organise events in the inter-state bordering areas to promote tourism,” Sarma added.

The NDPP and the BJP had contested the 2018 elections with a 40:20 seat-sharing formula and the alliance partners in July last year have decided to continue with the same understanding.

Sarma said that it was decided that senior leader of ruling NDPP Neiphiu Rio would again become chief minister of the coalition government.

“After the elections, if the coalition forms the government, Naga political solution would be achieved in the next five years. On the basis of the uniqueness of the Naga political history and uniqueness of the Naga people, other Naga problems would be solved,” the Assam chief minister promised.

BJP has put up candidates in all the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya and nominated candidates in 55 seats in Tripura allotting five seats to its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Sarma is the only chief minister in the northeast region campaigning for the BJP in all the three poll-bound states.

20230220-194604