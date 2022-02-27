BJP will win over 305 seats in UP: Sidharth Nath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday said that the BJP will win more than 305 seats in the ongoing Assembly election in the state.

Talking to IANS, he said that five years ago the party had come to power with the promise of bringing a developmental change in the state and now the people of UP are voting to BJP to endorse the development made in the last five years.

“We brought development in the state and made the society fearless,” he said.

Replying to a question on Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh raising the issue of Jinnah and Ganna (sugarcane) during the election campaign, Singh said that this suits him (Akhilesh) because of his strategy to polarise the election.

“Jinnah and Pakistan were brought by him to polarise the election. But the people of Uttar Pradesh are watching everything and they will vote for us on development and making of a fearless society by the Yogi government in the state.”

Responding to a question on the image of Prayagraj, he also said that a lot of work has been done and the people of the city have witnessed the development here and the poor have got their houses under the government housing schemes.

The fifth phase polling of Uttar Pradesh elections is under progress in 12 districts where the voters of 61 seats will decide the fate of 692 candidates.

