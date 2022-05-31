Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia said on Tuesday that the BJP will win two Rajya Sabha seats in the state, and that the contest will be interesting.

Speaking to the media, Poonia brushed aside the allegations of horse-trading levelled by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that there is no credibility in these charges.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gehlot had accused the BJP of horse-trading and claimed that Congress will win all three Rajya Sabha seats going to the polls.

Biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held across 15 states on June 10.

Gehlot said during a conversation with mediapersons, “The BJP has fielded Subhash Chandra, but from where will they get the votes? None of our MLAs will shift alliance. They have saved the government without any inducement. What will they (BJP) offer to the MLAs who did not get lured by offers of Rs 35 crore earlier?”

Meanwhile, Poonia said, “We have a surplus of 30 votes for the Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP has nominated senior leader Ghanshyam Tiwari as its official candidate of first preference as per the instructions of the central leadership and after consulting all the state party leaders.

“We are backing Independent member Subhash Chandra for the second seat. Our 30 MLAs will back him. We have also made a humble appeal to everyone to vote for Chandra.”

It needs to be mentioned here that the BJP has 71 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. The saffron party needs 41 votes to win one seat, while 82 votes are required for two seats. Going by this equation, the BJP is falling short by 11 votes to win a second seat.

“We have made a humble appeal to all those who support our ideology, including regional parties and Independent members, to vote for Subhash Chandra, as in the last 42 months of Congress’ chaotic rule in Rajasthan, each segment has suffered.

“The farmers are suffering due to non-waiver of loan, the youth are affected by the highest rate of unemployment, corruption has touched new heights, while law & order has collapsed completely. I also make a personal appeal to all to vote for Chandra,” he said.

“Chandra originally hails from Fatehpur in Rajasthan. He went to Haryana for business and has now returned to his roots. We all welcome him with open heart,” Poonia added.

Meanwhile, the Congress strategists are claiming to have the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 Congress MLAs, 13 Independents, one RLD member, two CPI-M members and two BTP MLAs.

