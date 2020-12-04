Canindia News

BJP wins 3 but loses Varanasi in UP local polls

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The BJP has won three seats in the UP Legislative Council, of the six where results have been announced.

All these six seats are in the teachers’ constituency.

The BJP has won seats in the teachers’ constituencies in Lucknow, Meerut and Bareilly.Meanwhile, a major setback for the BJP is that the party candidate has lost Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, where the Samajwadi Party’s Lal Bihari Yadav has won the election.

In Gorakhpur too, an independent Dhruv Kumar Tripathi has won the elections.

Meanwhile, candidates and their supporters fought a pitched battle with the police in Jhansi at the counting centre on Friday afternoon.

BJP workers roughed police personnel when they were prevented from entering the counting arena. The Samajwadi Party candidate had been leading in the counting and the BJP workers alleged that malpractices were taking place inside.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, senior IAS officer Ajay Kumar Singh, who was a poll observer, fainted on duty.

He was taken to Shubham hospital where the doctors said that he had suffered a cardiac arrested. He is being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, CEO, state electoral office, said that the remaining results were likely to announced on Saturday morning since the counting process was complicated.

