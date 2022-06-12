Assam’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday swept the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls, winning all the 26 seats in the tribal body for which polling was held on June 8.

According to the State Election Commission, the BJP candidates won all the 26 seats while the Congress was a runner-up in a majority of the seats.

The BJP, which contested all 26 seats secured 2,25,999 votes while the Congress, which fielded 24 seats, managed 60,760 votes and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested 10 seats, bagged 15,513 votes.

Altogether 154 candidates contested the polls, which saw a turnout of 77.96 per cent of the 7,03,298 voters and saw some stray incidents of violence.

The KAAC, spread across two districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong and four sub-divisions of Diphu, Bokajan, Howraghat and Hamren, consists of 30 members, of which 4 members are nominated.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body and GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.”

20220612-232203