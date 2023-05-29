INDIA

BJP wins both seats in UP Vidhan Parishad by-polls

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP has won both the seats it contested in the Vidhan Parishad by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP candidates Padamsen Chaudhary and Manvendra Singh have been declared elected to the UP Vidhan Parishad, defeating Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan Nirmal of Samajwadi Party, respectively. While Chaudhury got 279 votes, Singh garnered 280 votes.

One seat was declared vacant after the death of Banwari Lal whose tenure as an MLC was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year. Another vacancy occurred after Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15 following his appointment as Sikkim Governor. His tenure was till January 30, 2027.

Both the seats were held by the BJP.

According to the returning officer, a total of 396 votes were cast against a strength of 403 votes. The Congress, which has two MLAs, and the BSP with one MLA did not cast their vote.

Besides, three SP MLAs who are in jail did not cast their votes. They are – Irfan Solanki, Abbas Ansari and Ramakant Yadav.

Another SP MLA Manoj Paras also did not cast his vote.

20230529-192805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Garuda Aerospace signs MoU with IIT Roorkee

    Plea filed against Nitish, 6 others for ‘hurting’ Hindu sentiments

    Ujjain city to light up with 21 lakh diyas on Mahashivratri

    Man accused of attacking PCR vans in Delhi, held