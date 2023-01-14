INDIALIFESTYLE

‘BJP won’t win in K’taka even if Modi, Shah come here 100s of times’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Saturday that “even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit Karnataka hundreds of times, the BJP would not win the upcoming assembly elections in the state”.

Speaking to the media during a programme, Kumaraswamy said “the people are frustrated with the BJP”.

“There will be no impact on Amit Shah’s visit to Mandya. If you want, write it down. JD-S is going to win all the seven assembly seats in Mandya district,” he said.

“The state BJP leaders are going to elections only in the name of PM Modi. Congress leaders are projecting Bharat Jodo Yatra. We are seeking votes on the basis of programmes.

“In 2006, JD-S had won 58 seats. In 2008, 2013 and 2018 the party had fought single-handedly in the absence of big leaders,” Kumaraswamy said.

Out of 45 assembly constituencies where Pancharatna Yatra was taken up in the state, the JD-S will win in 40 seats, he said.

“Karnataka is a resourceful state. The government is in the grip of outside forces,” he added.

