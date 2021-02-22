A BJP worker along with three others has been booked for allegedly abducting and raping a 20-year-old woman in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The police have registered a case against four people but there have been no arrests made so far.

A missing persons report about a 20-year-old girl was registered at the Jaitpur police station on Feb 18. The girl was found unconscious outside her home two days later. The victim told the police that four people abducted her from outside here home. She was kept at a farm house in Gadaghat for two days and allegedly drugged and gang-raped.

The accused then dumped her outside her home.

On the basis of the victim’s complaint, the police have registered a case against BJP leader Vijay Tripathi and his accomplices, teacher Rajesh Shukla, along with Munna Singh and Monu Maharaj.

Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Goswami said: “A case has been registered against four people, but nobody has yet been arrested. The police are hunting for the accused. “

KK Mishra, general secretary of the Congress’s media department took a jibe against the alleged involvement of BJP leaders in the horrific crime. “BJP leader involved in gang-rape against a woman in Shahdol! Don’t your party’s leaders have a reputation of being unblemished, Mamaji [referring to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan] ”

