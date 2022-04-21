INDIA

BJP worker shot dead in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 42-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the victim was identified as Jitender alias Jitu Choudhary, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Priyanka Kashyap said the beat staff of Ghazipur police station, during patrolling on Wednesday evening, noticed a gathering near pocket C-1.

When the police reached the spot they found a man lying in a pool of blood in front of his house.

“The victim was having gunshot injuries and the public shifted the injured to a hospital in a private vehicle where he was decided brought dead,” the DCP said.

Upon inspecting the crime scene, the police recovered a few empty cartridges and other important evidences from the spot.

“Search of eye witnesses and CCTV footage is being made. Legal action is being taken,” the official added.

20220421-083004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ATF price hiked by over 18%, steepest rise ever

    ‘North Indian political strategy won’t work in Kerala’

    Kerala Tourism all set to promote river, adventure tourism

    Covid: Leaves of doctors, paramedics cancelled in Kashmir