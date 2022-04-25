INDIA

BJP workers protest in Coimbatore against removal of PM’s photo

NewsWire
Grand Welcome for PM Modi in Chennai on 14th February 2021. (Photo: R Parthibhan/IANS)

BJP workers protested in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday in protest against the removal of a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Vellalor panchayat office near here a few days ago.

The party workers raised slogans against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and condemned the DMK government for having removed the photograph of the Prime Minister.

The protesters, led by the party’s state treasurer S.R. Segar and Coimbatore south district vice-president K. Vasantharajan, demanded that the photograph of the Prime Minister is reinstated in the panchayat office. The BJP workers also demanded action against DMK councilor Kanagaraj and party worker Kannan.

Vasantharajan in his petition demanded the Coimbatore district collector to install photograph of the Prime Minister in all panchayat offices in the district. He said that otherwise the district administration must grant permission to the BJP to install the photograph of the Prime Minister in all panchayat offices.

The BJP leader said that the district administration must initiate action against DMK councilor Kanagaraj and party worker Kannan for removing the photograph of the Prime Minister.

He said that the party had approached the town panchayat executive officer and only with his permission they had hung the photograph in the room. He said that it was removed and thrown away by the DMK councilor and party worker.

20220425-222832

