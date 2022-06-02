BJP workers indulged in scuffle during party’s national president J.P. Nadda’s visit to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma had to intervene to bring the situation under control and to clear the way for Nadda amid a large gathering of the party workers.

Nadda, who was on a visit to Jabalpur on Wednesday, was given a grand welcome and a roadshow was organised by the state unit of the party. After the roadshow, Nadda along with Chouhan and other senior party leaders headed towards the party office in Jabalpur. In the meantime, BJP workers in an attempt to come closer to Nadda started pushing each other, which resulted in a scuffle.

This prompted Chief Minister Chouhan to act and ask the party workers to behave. Party workers heeded the Chief Minister’s instruction and cleared the way for Nadda towards the party office. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Nadda reached a Dalit’s house for breakfast in Jabalpur. He was accompanied by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V.D. Sharma and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and some other party leaders.

He also held meetings with booth level workers and encouraged them to speed up their efforts for local body polls and also for the assembly elections due next year. “I wanted to meet you earlier but it could not happen due to the Covid pandemic. The way you have welcomed me, I am impressed. Election time has come and I would urge all of you to reach out to the people to seek their support,” Nadda said addressing the party workers in Jabalpur.

Nadda is on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh from June 1 to 3. His tour started on Wednesday morning after he reached Bhopal, where he participated in several programmes and chaired meetings with state party leaders at the BJP headquarters.

