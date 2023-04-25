Upset over his defection to Congress, the BJP leadership is working tirelessly to ensure former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s defeat in his home turf in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken the matter seriously and is personally strategising and monitoring the execution of the plan in this regard, sources said.

Following the developments, the contest for Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency has become one of the most keenly watched in Karnataka. Shah has personally spoken to the local leaders and office-bearers of the constituency and asked them to put their best efforts to defeat Shettar.

He claimed that the party had given him all the positions. If he was to contest as an independent candidate it could have been a different matter. But, since he is contesting as a Congress candidate, he should not be pardoned. He had assured the leaders of all the support and backing through him to face six-time MLA Shettar.

Amit Shah has thanked the city corporation members for taking back their resignations and supporting party candidate Mahesh Tenginakayi. Meanwhile, a special team from RSS has come down to Hubballi to work against Shettar and counter the charges made by Shettar and Congress.

Sources explain that the teams have been deputed to identify the supporters and movements of the people at his residence are also being watched closely to ensure he receives no support from BJP members.

Meanwhile, Shettar claims that he has given back to the party as a worker and built the party from scratch in north Karnataka.

Sources close to him are confident that Shettar will emerge as winner and he is now focusing on winning seats for Congress in north Karnataka districts. He is being made a star campaigner by the Congress and sources say that his services will be utilised in Kittur Karnataka region.

