INDIA

BJP wrests Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC seat from PWP-MVA

NewsWire
0
0

The ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party has bagged the Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC seat from its main Maha Vikas Aghadi-supported rival Peasants & Workers Party, here on Thursday.

Though the official announcement is awaited, the BJP nominee Dnyaneshwar Mhatre crossed over 20,000 votes – bagging the minimum requirements of 16,000 votes – while the PWP-MVA candidate Balaram Patil was trailing at around 10,000 votes, as the vote-count was progressing to a close this afternoon.

In his first remarks, Mhatre thanked the voters and the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders for their all-out efforts to make his victory possible and promised to work for the cause of the teachers.

Patil said though it was unexpected, he humbly accepted the voters’ verdict while accusing the rival candidate of using money-power in the biennial elections to five MLC seats held on January 30.

“However, the peoples’ choice is fully acceptable to me and I congratulate Mhatre for his victory,” said Patil, adding he will continue to work for the cause of the teaching community as before.

20230202-150803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Writing my memoir was both cathartic and revelatory: Kabir Bedi

    ‘Can never thank God enough’: Khushbu on completing 36 years in...

    Essential services in Kashmir being restored on war-footing: Official

    Covid negative test must to attend Madras varsity convocation