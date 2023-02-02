The ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party has bagged the Konkan Teachers Constituency MLC seat from its main Maha Vikas Aghadi-supported rival Peasants & Workers Party, here on Thursday.

Though the official announcement is awaited, the BJP nominee Dnyaneshwar Mhatre crossed over 20,000 votes – bagging the minimum requirements of 16,000 votes – while the PWP-MVA candidate Balaram Patil was trailing at around 10,000 votes, as the vote-count was progressing to a close this afternoon.

In his first remarks, Mhatre thanked the voters and the BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena leaders for their all-out efforts to make his victory possible and promised to work for the cause of the teachers.

Patil said though it was unexpected, he humbly accepted the voters’ verdict while accusing the rival candidate of using money-power in the biennial elections to five MLC seats held on January 30.

“However, the peoples’ choice is fully acceptable to me and I congratulate Mhatre for his victory,” said Patil, adding he will continue to work for the cause of the teaching community as before.

