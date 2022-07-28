Amid massive protests against the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Kumar Nettary in Dakshina Kannada district, the Karnataka government has called off its first anniversary celebrations at Vidhana Soudha and Janotsava in Doddaballapur.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement in a hurriedly convened press conference at his R T Nagar residence in Bengaluru late on Wednesday night. The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of the chief minister with State Party President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other cabinet colleagues.

“I took the decision on seeing the plight of slain leader’s family. My conscience did not permit me to go ahead with celebrations after seeing the grieving mother and wife. This is not for fear of backlash. I have done it with a clean heart,” Chief Minister Bommai said.

In place of celebrations, he will address a press conference, Bommai said. After the murder of Praveen, there is pain and tension. The police have been given necessary directions till late in the night.

Chief Minister Bommai further stated that innocent BJP worker’s murder was part of a conspiracy. It is inhuman and condemnable.

“Instead of words, there is outrage in our minds. Especially few months after Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder this incident had happened which is a concern. “We will all go and pay respects to the bereaved family. The BJP President’s gesture of visiting the spot is commendable,” he said.

Though he was attending many programmes throughout the day he was not peaceful, the chief minister said. “The pictures of the grieving family, mother bothered me,” he added.

“I apologise to the lakhs of workers who were all set to attend the massive convention planned at Doddaballapur, the neighbouring town of Bengaluru. It was a platform to exhibit the party’s strength in the surrounding districts. However, as per my conscience I have cancelled celebrations,” he said.

