With an objective to train its workers to work in the interest of the nation as per the ideology of the party, the BJP youth wing will conduct a three-day training workshop of its important functionaries from May 13 in Dharamsala.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) believes that such a training programme will give an opportunity to its members to learn from the experience of their senior leaders and get inspiration to work further to spread the ideology and values of the party.

The BJYM’s national office-bearers, national working committee members, its state unit presidents and one general secretary from every state will get the opportunity to meet, interact and take guidance from various senior leaders of the BJP.

The three-day training workshop will be inaugurated by BJP chief JP Nadda, who will also deliver a lecture on the journey of the party from ‘Jan Sangh to BJP’. Nadda will also inaugurate a magazine named ‘Sushasan Patrika’.

During the three-day training camp, senior leaders of the party which includes Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Murlidhar Rao, Amit Malviya, Sambit Patra will share their thoughts, experiences and speak on the ideology of the world’s largest political party.

BJYM national president and Lok Sabha Member Tejasvi Surya will share his views on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

The concluding session will be addressed by BJP national secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh who will share his views on the role of BJYM in the current scenario followed by a question and answer session.

“To bring positive changes in the country, It is imperative to give right direction and right motivation to the youth power. It is the only way to encash our country’s demographic dividend. BJP is a family and such training programmes will make the karykartas (workers) of BJYM more disciplined and more dedicated to work in the interest of our nation as per the ideology of the party,” Surya said.

