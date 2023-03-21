BJPs mission to capture south Karnataka, especially the Vokkaliga vote bank, by extending the claims of Hindu activists that erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan was killed by Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, and not by the Britishers, have suffered a setback.

The Opposition Congress has successfully projected it as an attempt to insult the Vokkaliga community and the party has also reached out to the masses by claiming that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda are ‘fictional’ characters introduced to the people for electoral gains.

Minister for Horticulture and film producer, Munirathna, has announced a movie titled ‘Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda’, the posters of which have also been released.

However, Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji has now intervened in the matter and asked Munirathna to stall the project. He also slammed the attempts to project Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda as killers of Tipu Sultan. The statement by the seer has been praised by the progressive thinkers.

When asked about the setback in this matter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday maintained that there is no question of setback.

“Victory will be achieved when the truth is established through research. Many historical facts are hidden in the country and in Karnataka as well. The whole world knows who all are behind this. They can’t tolerate the truth,” Bommai said.

BJP’s national General Secretary C.T. Ravi said that D. Javare Gowda (late Kannada writer) had recorded in his book ‘Suvarna Mandya’ that these two characters are not fictional, but historical.

“They are asking for proof that Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda killed Tipu Sultan. A research must be carried out in this regard,” he said.

Ravi also said that the Vokkaliga seer will be given an explanation and shown the real picture.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar issued a warning that if the narrative that Nanje Gowda and Uri Gowda killed Tipu Sultan is pursued, he would launch an agitation being a member of the Vokkaliga community.

