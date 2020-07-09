BJP’s Baluni turns saviour for 500 Indians stranded in Dubai (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni has turned out to be a saviour for the 500 residents of Uttarakhand stranded in Dubai.

On Baluni’s initiative, the Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be flown back soon.

The BJP parliamentarian had taken up the matter with External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri following which preparations were started to bring back the Indians through a special flight.

“When I came to know about 500 people from Uttarakhand stranded in Dubai, I spoke to the External Affairs Minister and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation. They assured taking immediate steps on the matter. The Indian Embassy will also help the migrants there. Soon everybody will reach home. Modi government is taking care of every person trapped abroad,” Baluni told IANS.

A large number of people from Uttarakhand go to Dubai for work-related purposes.

However, after Covid-19 pandemic struck across the globe, many of them have lost their job. These 500 Indians are stuck in the UAE for the last four months. The situation for them turned further grim as they are hardly left with any money.

It is said that everyone donated and booked the charter plane from there. They were scheduled to travel to India on July 7 but the charter plane could not get the required clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation due to which they could not return.

When the matter reached the Rajya Sabha, Member from Uttarakhand and BJP’s National Media Coordinator Anil Baluni immediately took the initiative to lend a helping hand to the stranded Indian nationals.

Baluni also appealed to the Indian Embassy in Dubai for assistance. After the discussion, the exercise to bring the Indians back had started.

Later, Puri assured him to arrange a special flight to bring back the Indians.

He tweeted: “Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni discussed the issue of about 500 residents of Uttarakhand stranded in Dubai. I have assured him that special flights will be arranged for him. My office will ask the Ministry of External Affairs for coordinating in the case to ensure their speedy return.”

Earlier, Baluni had also called on Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to bring back the people of Uttarakhand trapped in the country amid the Covid-induced lockdown.

