A property dispute between BJP’s Bihar lawmaker Rashmi Verma and her relative came into the public domain after a video of their quarrel was posted on social media on Saturday.

Verma, a second-time MLA of Narkatiaganj Assembly constituency in West Champaran district, claimed it was an old property dispute as her brother in-law Ashish Verma and his wife Madhu Verma are not giving her the share of the ancestral property.

“We have had a long dispute over the property since 1990. My husband had demanded several times but they did not give him his own land. My husband is dead now, still they are not giving me and other relatives the property,” Verma told IANS.

“My husband has 18 brothers and sisters and they have several acres of land in the district. Ashish Verma and his wife were elder to my husband. He initially thought that the lands were being taken care of by his brother. Hence, when it is needed, we will take it from them. That was my husband’s thinking. On the other hand, Ashish Verma and Madhu Verma are thinking to grab the property,” she added.

“On Saturday, we went to a litchi garden which belongs to us. Immediately Madhu Verma and her daughter arrived and were involved in a verbal duel with us. I retaliated. My official bodyguards were present there and they tried to intervene in the matter. We want our legal rights. We are not demanding anything more than that,” she said.

“Ashish Verma is a former Mukhiya of Dhanaugi village in Narkatiaganj. He lost the election last year. He did not even manage to get 400 votes. On the other hand, despite being a widow, I managed to win the Vidhan Sabha election. This is the reason why they are jealous of me.”

An official of Sahodara police station said that the matter has not come before them, and hence, they are unable to comment on it.

Contacted for comments, Ashish Verma or Madhu Verma refused to comment.

20220528-174804