The BJP’s Bihar unit on Tuesday demanded Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu immediately tender an apology to the nation and Bihar’s people for his “shocking statement” on its education system.

BJP state spokesman Arvind Kumar Singh said that Appavu, sitting on the constitutional post, has given “shocking statements” on Bihar and its people and alleged that he was a person of “anti-Hindu mindset”.

The Tamil Nadu speaker, during an event in a St Paul’s centenary celebration in Chennai on June 29 when he pointed out how a certain community (Christians) has helped Tamil Nadu and Kerala’s education system which led to these two states being on the top.

“Catholic Christians are responsible for the development of Bihar. 57 per cent graduates in the state are due to Catholic Christian schools and colleges. If we have no priests in the state, then Tamil Nadu would perhaps become like Bihar,” he had said.

Singh said: “The Tamil Nadu Speaker’s statement is outrageous, communal and against Bihar and Bihari people. It is an anti-Hindu and divisive statement. He should apologise to the country and people of Bihar.

“He does not know Bihar has an ancient history where people from across the world came to world-class Nalanda and Takshashila Universities for study. The foreign rulers came here and attacked and looted the universities.”

“At present, a number of IAS and IPS officers are posted in Tamil Nadu and helping the government in running the state. If Hindu of Bihar would stop studying in the Catholic Christian schools, their education industry will close,” he said.

Singh also demanded that the Congress and the RJD should also react to “such an outrageous and communal comment”.

