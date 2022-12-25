INDIALIFESTYLE

The Bihar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded a high-level inquiry into the mysterious case of death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma who was found hanging on the sets in Mumbai on Saturday.

She was found dead on the sets at Vasai in Mumbai, on Saturday. It is believed that she committed suicide. The post-mortem report indicated that she died because of suffocation after hanging.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand, also the national general secretary of the party’s OBC wing, said Bollywood mafias could be behind the incident.

“There is a delay in justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian… the Bollywood mafia is becoming unbridled,” Anand said.

“In Bollywood, ‘drug-underworld-hawala-mafia’ and ‘baba-baby’ brigade together run a gang which keeps Mumbai’s film world under control. The job of the gang is to eliminate honest people and those who oppose them. The death of Tunisha Sharma is the continuation of the misdeeds of this gang… and this time, the accused is Sheezan Mohammad Khan,” Anand said.

“Bollywood is ruled by mafia gangs. Anybody associated with Bollywood, who do not obey their conditions, and dare to expose their secrets, are either forced to die or are killed in a suspicious manner. It is no less surprising that there are many names including Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan, Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput, Pratyusha Banerjee, Divya Bharti, Nafisa Joseph, Asif Basra, Vaishali Takkar… all died under mysterious or suspicious circumstances but the direct and indirect accused or conspirators of these incidents are freely living a life of unbridled luxury,” he said.

“Mumbai Police have never been able to crack down these Bollywood related death or murder cases whose truth is already used to be the talk of town in Bollywood as well as police and the powerful corridors of Mumbai and Maharashtra,” Anand said.

