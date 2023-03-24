INDIA

BJP’s Biswa Bandhu Sen elected Tripura assembly Speaker, Tipra Motha Party skips voting

NewsWire
0
0

Ruling BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen was elected the Speaker of the Tripura assembly on Friday defeating opposition CPI-M-Congress joint candidate Gopal Chandra Roy.

Septuagenarian Congress-turned-BJP leader, Sen secured 32 votes, while Roy, one of the three Congress MLAs, bagged 14 votes.

The tribal-based Tipra Motha Party (TMP), which has 13 members in the assembly, walked out from the house just before the starting of the Speaker’s election expressing their displeasure over the sitting arrangements in the house.

The TMP supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman earlier promised to support the CPI-M-Congress joint candidate and the party’s legislature party leader Animesh Debbarma, who is also the incumbent leader of the opposition, was one of the proposers in Roy’s nomination paper.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday informed Deb Barman that the Centre would appoint an interlocutor by March 27 to study the “constitutional solutions” to TMP’s demands for more autonomy and socio-economic development of the tribals, who constitute one third of Tripura’s four million populations.

Political circles said that after Shah’s phone call, and subsequently, Deb Barman’s meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the TMP supremo changed his stand on the Speaker’s elections. Sen, a four-time MLA from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district since 2008, was the Deputy Speaker in the previous assembly.

In the February 16 elections to the 60-member Tripura assembly, the BJP secured 32 seats while its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one seat while the opposition CPI-M managed 11 seats and the Congress bagged three seats.

Later, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik, who was elected to the Tripura assembly in the last month’s elections from the Dhanpur assembly constituency, resigned from the house.

20230324-145803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to move to Hyderabad

    Ruchira Kamboj appointed India’s Permanent Representative to UN

    Rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan on choosing Madhavan for telling his story

    Old-age pension: Yogi transfers Rs 836.55 cr to accounts of 55.77L...