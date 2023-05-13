INDIA

BJP’s C.T. Ravi trails on home turf





BJP General Secretary and MLA C.T. Ravi, who had expressed his desire to become the Chief Minister, was trailing behind Congress candidate H.D. Thammaiah in Chikmagalur constituency.

Thammaiah of Congress secured a lead of 812 votes against Ravi at the end of first round. He was leading by 220 votes in the second round. The trend is considered a serious setback to the BJP party.

Ravi, a staunch Hindutva leader, was always seen in the forefront to defend the party. Congress had on eof its strong leaders, Thammaiah against him.

