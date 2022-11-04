The BJP’s Central Election Commission is likely to meet on November 10 to decide on the list of candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections next month, party sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to be attend the meeting in which party President J.P. Nadda, General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, among others, will be present.

As the Election Commission announced the Gujarat Assembly poll schedule, parties are rushing to finalise the names of the candidates.

Polling is scheduled for December 1 and 5 and counting will be on December 8.

