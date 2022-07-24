The district chief of the BJP in Gujarat’s Chhotaudepur resigned on Sunday, after a video clip, showing him purportedly drunk and unable to walk without support, went viral.

On Friday, the BJP Chhotaudepur district committee had organised victory celebrations for President-elect Droupadi Murmu’s victory celebration. In this event, the district President Rashmikant Vasava apparently participated after drinking alcohol and was not able to walk independently. Local journalists had recorded the scene on their mobiles and the video clip was in circulation since Saturday afternoon.

Vasava had denied that he was drunk on Friday, but the video clip led to the party being trolled on social media, and the opposition also questioned the implementation of the prohibition policy in the state.

This compelled party leadership to take action. Sources said that on Sunday afternoon, BJP state unit President C.R. Patil asked Vasava to put in his papers, and he complied.

BJP’s Chhotaudepur General Secretary Dharmendrasinh Parmar said: “The party was prompt in taking action against Vasava, and this will send strong signals to all party leaders and workers that indiscipline and violation of any laws will not be tolerated. Vasava’s act had affected party’s image in the district.”

