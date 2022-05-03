Senior BJP leader Vijay Sampla, a former union minister and prominent Dalit face of Punjab, has assumed charge as Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) here, for the second consecutive term.

“In my second stint, I will try to solve all social problems being faced by the Dalits, especially the poor, marginalised, and illiterate,” Sampla told IANS on Tuesday.

“Also, I will ensure that the Dalits will get justice in the Central and state government departments.”

Sampla was appointed as the NCSC Chairman by President Ram Nath Kovind.

He said that during his first term as the NCSC Chairman he had tried to solve each and every complaint of the Dalit people and for this special court sessions were organised to ensure that all the cases are heard and proper orders were issued to ensure justice.

Besides, a grounded Sampla said he would continue to submit recommendations to the President of India on behalf of the commission, as and when required, for the redressal of injustice, exploitation, and other concerns affecting the Dalits.

On his appointment, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Manjeet Singh Sirsa, BJP MPs Sunita Duggal and Sudhanshu Trivedi, among others, congratulated Sampla for assuming the charge on Monday.

