No matter who is in power at the Centre, Opposition-ruled states have always raised questions on the role of the Governors. In Opposition-ruled states, from time to time, controversies surrounding Governors keep on surfacing.

For instance, the relationship between the Governor and the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is known to everyone. Similar is the scenario in the national capital, where the AAP has continuously been raising questions on the role of the Lieutenant Governor.

Now, in Punjab as well, the Governor is facing the ruling AAP’s criticism. Talking about other states, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is also not happy with the role of the Governor on the issue of NEET.

Considering the present scenario, the question that arises is if the BJP really harassing the state governments ruled by opposition parties through the governors.

BJP rejects these allegations straight away, calling them “completely baseless”.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP from Darjeeling, West Bengal, Raju Bisht said that the Governor of any state is the guardian of the Constitution and the citizens, and therefore the Governors have to act strictly as per the provision of the Constitution.

The state governments involved in unconstitutional activities, corruption, and terrorising political opponents raise questions on the role of the Governor in their respective states, the BJP leader asserted.

He further said that there are 28 states and 8 union territories in the country out of which 12 states have governments of non-BJP or non-NDA parties but only two political parties – Trinamool Congress and AAP – are in conflict with the Governor.

Bisht said that Mamata Banerjee talks of ‘federalism’ but she never speaks of ‘cooperative federalism’ as the word ‘cooperation’ is not there in her dictionary.

Accusing the Trinamool government of indulging in criminal activities, promoting cut money culture, corruption and violence, the BJP MP said that after all such attitude of the state government, how any Governor or the Central government can sit silently and ignore it.

Citing that Governor holds a constitutional post, the BJP slammed the state governments that raise questions on Governors and accused them of violating the Constitution and constitutional conventions. The saffron party said that “these people are insulting democracy”.

Commenting on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s allegations against the Governor, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has said that the AAP-led Punjab government “is insulting the democracy by insulting constitutional institutions”.

