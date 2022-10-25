INDIA

BJP’s discipline limited to wearing of khaki shorts, quips K’taka Cong

The Congress on Tuesday mocked the discipline in Karnataka’s ruling BJP after the latter’s MLA attacked former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Commenting on BJP MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal’s attacks on Yediyurappa, the Congress, on its social media account, said that the BJP which calls itself disciplined is limited to follow its discipline only in terms of wearing khaki shorts, in a reference to the RSS members’ dress.

Yatnal had said that funds are being supplied from Bengaluru to Vijayapura to defeat him in the elections to the local authorities.

The BJP MLA had earlier said that large bags of money were exchanged during the appointment of the Chief Minister and caused huge embarrassment for the ruling BJP government. He also attacked the ruling state government on the issue of corruption.

The Congress said that it is ‘BJP versus BJP’ in the state.

