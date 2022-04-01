INDIA

BJP’s Diya Kumari introduces bill to set up new R’than HC bench

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Diya Kumari on Friday introduced a private member bill in the Lok Sabha for setting up a bench of Rajasthan High Court (HC).

Kumari, who represents the Rajsamand constituency, said that currently, a bench of the Rajasthan High Court, which is functioning at Jodhpur was established at Jaipur.

With an average of one high court judge per 25 lakh population of the state, there is a requirement of an additional permanent bench of the High Court to effectively dispose cases and reduce pendency, she said.

For a considerable amount of time, there has been a demand for the establishment of a permanent bench of the High Court at Rajsamand, she added.

Kumari said the district-wise distribution of tribal population of Rajasthan shows that they have their highest concentration in the Udaipur division, which includes Banswara district (72.3 per cent), followed by Dungarpur (65.1 per cent) and Udaipur (47.9 per cent).

A vast majority of this tribal population falls within the category of Scheduled Tribes and are financially weak, and therefore, unable to get justice due to the distance between these districts to the Jodhpur and Jaipur benches of the Rajasthan High Court.

Therefore, establishment of a permanent bench at Rajsamand will not only reduce unnecessary expenditure from the public exchequer but would also benefit the people, particularly tribal people from Rajsamand, Pali, Ajmer, Sirohi, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara and Udaipur districts, she added.

