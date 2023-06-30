BJP national president J. P. Nadda on Friday said that party’s double-engine government has taken Madhya Pradesh to new heights and highlighted its achievements.

Addressing a poll-rally in Khargon district, Nadda said more than 11 crore toilets were built across the country, of which, 73 lakh were built alone in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the rally, Nadda read out the report card of double-engine government and listed various initiatives taken by it to facilitate the people of the state.

“BJP governments at the Centre and State are pro-active in resolving public issues. We understand the problems of poor people and frame the policies accordingly. I was told that 85 per cent agricultural land of Madhya Pradesh has been covered under irrigation plan. Uncountable developments have taken place during the BJP government’s tenure in Madhya Pradesh,” Nadda said.

Meanwhile, he also targetted the Congress, claiming the grand-old party is no more a national political party now, but a “family party” like other regional parties across the country.

“Only two persons — Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are permanent in Congress, and rest are on contract basis,” Nadda added.

Before addressing the rally, Nadda took part in a roadshow in the town that falls in the Nimar region of the state.

The elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

2023063031891