The BJP’s double-engine government is making all-out efforts to boost development in Himachal Pradesh similar to that in other BJP-ruled states.

To ensure ‘Mission repeat’ in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP has given the responsibility to all top party leaders during its Working Committee meeting.

The BJP workers have been asked to make the welfare schemes launched by the Central and state governments accessible to the people in the hill state.

During the Himachal Pradesh BJP Working Committee meeting in Hamirpur, BJP MP from Hamirpur constituency and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, highlighted the achievements of the double-engine government at the Centre and the state to implement unprecedented development work in the hill state.

The Union Minister added that the country was rapidly moving on the path of development under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anurag Thakur said the BJP’s double-engine government under the leadership of Modi has not only started development work in Himachal Pradesh but also implemented it on the ground.

Due to the double-engine government, the state has several achievements such as welfare of the poor, healthcare, education, employment, road connectivity, industrial development etc.

Similar to former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home. This is the reason that the development of the hill state is among his top priorities, he added.

Thakur said that today due to the Prime Minister’s policies, India has become an exporter of several goods, of which the country was a big importer in the past.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, India not only provided vaccines to its own citizens but also made the world take note of the former’s growing potential and power by sending the vaccines to more than 150 countries.

Even in the middle of the Ukraine-Russia war, the task of safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine through ‘Operation Ganga’ has also been possible only under the able leadership of Modi.

Anurag Thakur said that earlier even if one family member of the poor suffered from a disease, the whole family would get impacted.

Raising money for treatment of any family member for the poor was a cumbersome task.

Today, every poor person in the country can avail of the world’s biggest health scheme ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in which every family can get free treatment up to Rs five lakh.

In 2014, 40 per cent of the country’s population did not have any bank account. Since then, 45 crore bank accounts have been opened and almost every family in India has been linked to the banking system, which came to the rescue of the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today every rupee sent by the Central government directly reaches the poor. In 2019, even after more than seven decades, only 17 per cent of rural households in the country had access to tap water. Now in less than three years, this figure has reached 50 per cent.

The Union government’s top priority is to provide access to clean water to every household.

The Union Minister said poor women in our country used to suffer from lung diseases while cooking on wooden chulhas.

During eight years of the Modi government, nearly 9.17 crore gas connections have been provided.

In the last seven decades, only 3.26 crore houses were built with the help of government assistance. Now more than three crore houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and work is going on at a fast pace to provide pucca houses to the poor.

The construction of roads is going on in full swing.

The highways constructed in the country during 2014 was 54 lakh km which has increased up 65 lakh km.

A conducive environment is being promoted with infrastructure, finance and all-round support to make our youth job creators instead of job seekers.

Today the concept of a privileged few — in education, social service, politics, industry or any other field — has been thwarted.

The success stories of our start-ups, political transformation and empowerment have helped the democracy reach the person standing in the last mile.

The mantra of ‘Antyodaya’ or last mile delivery is visible in every sphere of governance and life.

