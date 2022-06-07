INDIA

BJP’s double engine govts promoted corruption, inflation: Himachal Cong chief

NewsWire
0
0

Himachal Pradesh state Congress chief Pratibha Singh has said that the BJP’s double engine – Central and state governments have only promoted corruption, inflation and unemployment, making the life of common man difficult.

Addressing a “mega” women’s conference in Rampur Bushahr on Monday, home town of Congress stalwart and former CM Virbhadra Singh, the Congress leader called on women to come forward to join politics for the development of their areas.

With the event marking attendence of thousands of women, the Congress state chief displayed the party’s political strength in the area.

On the occasion, Singh also honoured women party workers and office bearers. She felicited the women cadre by giving them an amount of Rs 20,000.

She said that the Himachal government is ignoring the development of Rampur area and the projects that were initiated during the former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s tenure have “come to a halt”. “People can never forget the works of his (Virbhadra Singh’s) time.”

Congress President Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh, Rampur MLA Nand Lal, Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, Mahila Congress President Zainab Chandel were also present in the function.

20220607-065603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 charred to death as vehicle catches fire in MP

    SC seeks Centre’s reply on plea seeking benefits for gig workers...

    Pradhan urges Odisha govt to take steps on Kotia border issue

    3 village volunteers win Sarpanch elections in Visakhapatnam