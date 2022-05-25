As part of celebration of eight years of the Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre, the BJP has directed all the elected representatives, state office bearers and other workers to carry out public outreach activities for 75 hours in their respective booths.

The 75 hours of outreach activities will be carried out from June 1, and the 75 hours are to be divided across 10 days (eight hours daily).

All the BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, state office bearers, mandal level and above workers will participate in 75 hours public outreach activities.

The BJP has asked its leaders to carry out door-to-door outreach programme with achievement report, beneficiary interactions and donation of a pot and sapling to the beneficiaries on ‘World’s Environment Day’ (June 5), ‘prabhat feri’ by Yuva Morcha along with the local youth, lunch at the house of a local influence, morcha and cells interactions with respective sections of society and communities such as youth, women, farmer, minorities, adopting a family of martyr and pledge to redecorate their houses by the Ministers, MPs and MLAs.

On all days, party units and elected representatives should organise service activities in that section of societyOn day one outreach programme will be observed as afarmers day’ followed by ‘women day’, ‘Scheduled Castes Day’, ‘Scheduled Tribes Day’, ‘Other Backward Castes Day’, ‘Vulnerable sections of society Day’, ‘Urban poor day’, ‘Achievers (across age groups) Day’, ‘facilitating vaccination and honouring health volunteers day’ and ‘visit to homes of beneficiaries of government schemes’.

All the campaign activities will be held under ‘8 saal: Seva, Sushasan aur Gareen Kalyan’.

The BJP has proposed activities at two levels, one a public outreach activities led by the party and government led activities supported by the party.

Public outreach activities led by the party involved launch event of Report to Nation – Achievement Booklet on 8 years completion of BJP’s Central government, 75 hours outreach activities, beneficiaries interaction, vikasteerath bike rally, Babasaheb Vishwas Rally and Birsa Munda Vishwas rally and public rallies.Government led activities supported by the party involves beneficiary fairs, ministers visits to ‘Vikas Teerth’, new India start-up conclave and tribal, SC youth and women outreach.

