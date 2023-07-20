INDIA

BJP’s fact-finding panel submits report to Nadda on ‘atrocities’ against women in West Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

The five-member fact-finding committee of the women MPs of BJP, which was constituted to inquire about the violence and alleged atrocities against women in the recently-concluded Panchayat Polls in West Bengal, on Thursday submitted its report to party’s national president J. P. Nadda.

“Received the report by the BJP Fact-Finding Team, constituted to inquire about the violence and atrocities inflicted upon women during the Panchayat Election in West Bengal,” Nadda posted on Twitter along with a video wherein convener of the panel, MP Saroj Pandey, along with the members, can be seen handing over the report to him.

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led state government, the BJP chief said, “This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government’s insensitivity towards political adversaries.”

The BJP will never tolerate this “oppression” of the people, Nadda added.

The panel, which was constituted on July 17, submitted its report to the party president following their visit to West Bengal.

2023072042311

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vehicle transporting tomatoes to market robbed in B’luru

    Four killed in collision between two cars in Andhra

    Five Amaranth Yatra pilgrims die in 36 hours, toll rises to...

    Anonymous letter threatens Odisha-like train tragedy on Hyd-Delhi route