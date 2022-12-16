Bharatiya Janata Party’s former MLA Nanubhai Vanani has expressed concern over low turnout in the Gujarat Assembly elections and warned party workers and leaders to be careful being celebrating the landslide victory of the party.

In an open letter to party leaders and workers, Vanani said: “I did not see BJP workers’ enthusiasm in 2022 elections, that I have seen in the past in bringing voters upto the polling station…. that is not at all good indication.”

“In 2022, voters turnout is 7.76 per cent lesser than 2017, though party has huge worker strength, fan followers and even having page committees, this clearly means only committed voters came out, or those influence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have voted, if they too had not come out, the turnout would be much lower.”

According to Vanani, the party needs to review its strategy and style of functioning as it seems now like bureaucracy, a lot of reporting on paper is going on in the party, and ground reality is far different from these reports.

“Some individuals have become too powerful in the party, and the party surrendering to their might is not at all a good symptom for the party, as it is demoralising and discouraging the party workers,” he claimed.

Vanani is of the view that instead of developing leadership within the party, the party approach to import ready-made leaders from other parties is sending wrong signals to the cadre. The party that was known for its cadre and decentralised system, is becoming one person centric, he said, adding that this will be harmful in the long term.

He is worried because the party is becoming power centric, the party’s new approach is disappointing workers, and that has led to low voting, party leaders need to take serious note of low turnout instead of celebrating a record-breaking victory, before it is too late.

