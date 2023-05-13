INDIA

BJP's gamble fails, K'taka Minister trails in both seats

The ruling BJP’s gamble of fielding Karnataka Minister for Housing V. Somanna from two constituencies has appeared to fail as he is trailing in both seats.

The BJP’s ambitious move to defeat Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in his home turf Varuna constituency is also likely to fall flat going as per the counting trends.

According to official numbers, Siddaramaiah has increased his lead by 2,710 votes in Varuna.

The Congress leader got 6,576 votes, while Somanna has polled 3,886 so far.

Siddaramaiah had taken a lead of 1,224 at the end of second round.

JD (S) candidate Bharathi Shankar fielded to divide votes of oppressed classes, especially Dalit votes, managed to get 240.

In Chamarajanagar seat, where it was considered to be a cakewalk for Somanna, the opposition Congress candidate Puttaranga Setty has obtained a whopping lead of 12,707 votes.

Somanna was denied a ticket to contest from Govindarajanagar seat in Bengaluru by the BJP.

The party had given a ticket to former corporator Umesh Shetty.

The BJP’s game plan of defeating Siddaramaiah seems to be difficult going by the trends.

