The Jharkhand BJP unit organised a Halla Bol campaign against Hemant Soren’s government in Ranchi with many party workers and leaders participating in it. It was led by BJP state unit president and Rajya Sabha member, Deepak Prakash.

The demonstration started from Morabadi ground and ended at the Collectorate building. Charging the state government with being a failure on various fronts, the protesters demanded Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s resignation.

The party will hold demonstrations in all 24 districts of the state till November 25 with the participation of many prominent leaders including Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi, former Chief Ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghuvar Das.

Earlier, the party held demonstrations in all blocks of the state.

Addressing the protesting workers, Deepak Prakash said that law and order in the state had completely collapsed, with increasing corruption involving top officials.

Prakash commented on Soren being questioned in the illegal mining case and said that it was the first instance in the country where a state’s Chief Minister had been summoned for questioning in a corruption case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Prakash said: “The public is troubled by the disorder in government offices.”

He added that the Soren-led government had no right to hold power in such an anarchic situation.

He added that the BJP would continue mass protests until the state government was overthrown.

Many leaders including MP Sanjay Seth, MLA and former minister C.P. Singh and MLA Samri Lal participated in the demonstration in the state capital.

