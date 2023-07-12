INDIA

BJP’s high-level meeting underway in Bhopal

NewsWire
0
0

A high-level meeting of Madhya Pradesh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was underway at party headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday amid speculations of changes in the poll-bound state.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Prahlad Patel along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party chief V. D. Sharma were in the meeting.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya, Organisation Secretary Hitanand Sharma and state in charge Muralidhar Rao were also present.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, appointed as BJP incharges for Madhya Pradesh, had also reached Bhopal to join the meeting, which assumes significance in view of the Assembly polls due later this year, BJP sources said.

BJP’s national Joint General Secretary Organisation Shivprakash and MP-Chhattisgarh incharge Ajay Jamwal were also there.

As per the source, the marathon meeting was called to review the poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP would come out with new plans for Madhya Pradesh where the elections are just five months away, the source added.

2023071137704

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Residents announced for Serendipity Arts residency

    Priest arrested on charges of religious conversions in Bihar

    Independents win 2 town panchayats in TN urban polls

    Intelligence alert for a possible Maoist attack in Bengal