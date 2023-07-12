A high-level meeting of Madhya Pradesh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was underway at party headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday amid speculations of changes in the poll-bound state.

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Prahlad Patel along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party chief V. D. Sharma were in the meeting.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya, Organisation Secretary Hitanand Sharma and state in charge Muralidhar Rao were also present.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, appointed as BJP incharges for Madhya Pradesh, had also reached Bhopal to join the meeting, which assumes significance in view of the Assembly polls due later this year, BJP sources said.

BJP’s national Joint General Secretary Organisation Shivprakash and MP-Chhattisgarh incharge Ajay Jamwal were also there.

As per the source, the marathon meeting was called to review the poll preparations in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP would come out with new plans for Madhya Pradesh where the elections are just five months away, the source added.

