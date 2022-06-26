The BJP’s ideology is based on ‘Ekatm Manav Darshan’ (Integral Humanism) and is greater than any democracy and secularism, says the party’s national vice president A P Abdullakutty.

Talking to IANS, Abdullakutty refuted that the BJP is more aggressive with its ‘Hindutva agenda’, making other communities feel insecure.

“The BJP government is taking the country to new heights of development. The country has seen tremendous growth in the last year with the motto ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas aur sabka prayas’. The BJP ideology is based on ‘Ekatm Manav Darshan’. Based on the facts, I can say that the BJP’s ideology is not ‘Hindutva but ‘Bharat-tva’, which is greater than any ideology, any democracy and any secularism,” Abdullakutty said.

He noted that the BJP government is only focused on making the country great. “Our government is working with the sole objective or agenda of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and doing everything to achieve this by taking everyone together. There is no differentiation in the name of ‘caste, creed or religion’ under the Modi government. Our sole agenda is ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and nothing else.”

Abdullakutty claimed that the North Indian Muslims have different issues from the Muslims in South India. “Before the formation of the BJP government at the Centre in 2014, for North Indian Muslims the issues were poverty and backwardness which are not issues for Muslims in South India. After the formation of the Narendra Modi government in 2014, things are changing. The condition of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh and other northern states has improved through several social welfare schemes,” he said.

He noted that some political parties especially in North India have exploited the Muslims and treated them only as vote banks. “Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties have only treated Muslims as vote banks and never done anything to improve their social or economic status. These political parties kept Muslims deprived of development,” the BJP national vice president said.

He claimed that the situation has changed slightly after the formation of the Modi led BJP government at the Centre.

“Modi ji through several initiatives is making their (Muslims) life better with each passing day like any other Indian. Now, Muslim are getting houses under PM Awas Yojna, toilets, Rs 5 lakh health insurance and government benefits along with better infrastructure. The benefits of the Modi government schemes are reaching everyone including hardcore anti BJP voters,” said Abdullakutty.

