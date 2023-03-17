INDIA

BJP’s inauguration spree to impress Lingayats ahead of polls

The Ruling BJP has been on a spree of inaugurating statues across the state to attract the Lingayat vote bank.

From northern tip of the state Belagavi to southern tip Chamarajanagar districts, statue politics has taken a precedence.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the construction of a 108-foot tall Basavanna statue on the banks of Ghataprabha River. The announcement was made to make an appeal to the Lingayat vote bank , according to insiders.

Close on the heels of inauguration of the 36-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji atop the historical Rajahansgadh fort located 20 kms from Belagavi, CM Bommai laid foundation stone for the 15-ft tall Basavanna statue and a memorial in Belagavi South constituency.

Religious seers and political leaders were present on the occasion. BJP insiders said that after Maratha votes, the BJP is focusing on the Lingayat vote bank. The community plays an important role in most of the 18 Assembly seats of Belagavi district.

CM Bommai is all set to inaugurate 108-foot tall statue of Male Mahadeshwara on March 18 at the famous pilgrimage spot Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district. People are objecting that the inauguration is being done hastily without the completion of the project as elections are nearing.

The chief minister has also inaugurated a 65-foot tall Akkamahadevi statue at Udutadi in Shivamogga district. Akkamahadevi was one of early female poets in 12th century and revered by the Lingayat community in Karnataka and other states.

