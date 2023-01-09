INDIA

BJP’s J&K Core Group meeting underway at Amit Shah’s residence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Tuesday chairing a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core group meeting of Jammu and Kashmir at his residence.

BJP leaders like party’s J&K President Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir in charge Tarun Chugh, former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh were present at the meeting, where, as per sources, “there will be deep discussion on multiple issues related to J&K like security, border issues, political, assembly election, ground review etc”.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Rajouri incident in which 7 civilians were killed.

Six civilians, including two children, were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Rajouri district on Sunday evening and Monday morning. One injured subsequently succumbed.

The Union Home Ministry had issued an order for deploying an additional 18 companies of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the civilian killings in the two terror attacks in the Rajouri district.



