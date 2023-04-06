INDIA

In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly elections next month, BJP President J.P. Nadda will chair a meeting with Karnataka core group at his residence here on Friday with Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa among those present, party sources said.

The BJP’s top brass is likely to decide on the list of candidates for the election The party high command had directed the Karnataka unit to make a list of three potential candidates from each constituency which Bommai and Yediyurappa will present before the top leadership, the sources said.

Along with Bommai and Yediyurappa, other senior leaders from the state including state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, as well as Union Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will be present.

