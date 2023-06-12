Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka unit is set to elect leader of the opposition for legislative assembly council and the party’s state president in next two days.

Former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son, B.Y. Vijayendra, had stated that the party would elect the leader of the opposition in two days. He said that the decision for the post of state president will be taken by party’s high command.

When asked about whether he will become the state President, Vijayendra said that there is no discussion in the party as such to give him the post of state party President.

“No matter, whoever becomes the President, we will strongly build the party in Karnataka,” he said.

He refused to comment on the question of whether the BJP suffered defeat in the assembly elections as his father Yediyurappa was asked to step down.

Party sources revealed that the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior leaders Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad are vying for the post of the leader of the opposition in assembly.

However, the party is thinking of giving the post to Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra and is also keen on OBC or Dalit leaders to become the leader of the opposition.

BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari is likely to get the post. The party is mulling to make a Vokkaliga leader as the party president. Leaders like R. Ashoka, C.N. Ashwath Narayan are also in the race for the post.

Though no final call has been taken yet, the party wants to give the posts to Lingayat, Vokkaliga and OBC or Dalit leaders to pass on the message of appropriate representation for all the communities of the state.

The party senior leaders are looking for a strong candidates for both the posts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given full authority to his cabinet ministers to take on RSS and Hindutva forces in the state and to attack BJP.

The Congress leaders are now rethinking to take back the properties given by the previous BJP government to the organizations and institutions which are closely linked to the RSS. The development has caused a stir within the state and BJP too. The BJP leaders who challenged the Congress on banning the RSS are now silent.

The party is in search of leaders who can take on CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar inside the assembly and in public.

