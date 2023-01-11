Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided NCP leader Hasan Mushrif’s residence, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday accused the former minister of committing a fraud worth Rs 158 crore.

He also demanded an inquiry from the Rural Development Department Secretary Rajesh Kumar Meena. He further claimed that when Uddhav Thackeray was Maharashtra Chief Minister, he had tried to shield Mushrif.

Addressing a press conference here, Somaiya alleged that there have been scams in various sugar mills which are interlinked. Soon, Anil Parab and Aslam Sheikh will also land in trouble, he warned.

“The ED has now clamped down on Hasan Mushrif, another minister in Thackeray’s mafia government. Hasan Mushrif scammed Rs 158 crore in the name of his family, son and son-in-law’s company. Money was sent to his family company from several shell companies in Kolkata. It was then transferred to Sir Senapati Ghorpade Sugar Factory.”

“Maa Mahalakshmi, the Goddess of Kolhapur, is pleased with me today. I remember that on September 28, I was wanting to go to Kolhapur but was stopped by Hasan Mushrif, Dilip Walse Patil, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray. But Mahalakshmi blessed me today as Hasan Mushrif’s countdown has begun,” he added.

Somaiya further alleged, “Let me give two examples. A sum of Rs 13.85 crore was moved into the account of Hasan Mushrif family from Rajat Consumer Services Private Limited in 2013-14. But that company was already shut down in 2004. There is no company at all. Where did the money come from?

An amount of Rs 24.75 crore was also sent to one Mount Capital Private Limited which was again a defunct company. Hasan Mushrif paid in cash. A check for the same money was being deposited in the family’s account.”

