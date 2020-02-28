BJP’s Meena files counter complaint against Congress

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) After Congress MP Ramya Haridas complained to Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla against BJP MP Jaskaur Meena, the BJP’s Dausa representative too complained against the Congress.

A group of women members of parliament too went and met Birla to raise the issue of the alleged attack on Meena and Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje.

During the pandemonium in the House, both the Congress and the BJP came face to face which was followed by minor shoving as well. It started when Congress members came down to the treasury benches as the BJP’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Sanjay Jaiswal was speaking in the House. Soon, BJP members like Ramesh Bidhuri came to Jaiswal’s rescue.

The House witnessed scattered incidents of face offs. As the Congress-led opposition demanded Amit Shah’s resignation as Home Minister, the treasury benches reminded of Sonia Gandhi’s speech “aar paar ki ladai” which she delivered from Ramlila Ground on December 14 last year, suggesting that it was inciting.

Following scuffles, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day. But the after-effects of the heated arguments were felt even after the adjournment.

Meena is not only a former Union minister but was also in charge of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha of the BJP at the national level. Hence, allegations made by Meena have political significance as well.

–IANS

abn/pgh/bg