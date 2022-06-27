Buoyed by the victory of the BJP in the Samajwadi Party bastions — Azamgarh and Rampur, the BJP is now working on a strategy to wipe out the opposition entirely from the state in the 2024 general elections.

The BJP is also working on to wrest away the stronghold of India’s main opposition party’s national President Sonia Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh’s main opposition party Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Sonia Gandhi has been invincible in her bastion Rae Bareli, and despite staying away from active politics, a large section of voters in Uttar Pradesh still vote for Akhilesh Yadav in the name of Mulayam Singh.

Rae Bareli is considered to be the stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family, while Mulayam Singh Yadav is the Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri, considered a stronghold of the Yadav family. But the BJP, which has destroyed many strongholds of the opposition leaders and dynasties, is now planning to defeat Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh Yadav in their own bastions.

The defeat of Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the recent drubbing of Dharmendra Yadav of the Yadav clan in the Azamgarh bypoll prove that the BJP strategy is working and can be extended to Rae Bareli and Mainpuri as well.

To defeat Gandhi family and Yadav clan in their own bastion, the BJP’s adopting a multi-pronged strategy from booth level to national level. For this, the party is wooning the workers and locals close to these leaders in Rae Bareli and Mainpuri, along with getting the caste equation right.

Getting Aditi Singh, a Congress MLA from Rae Bareli to join the BJP last year, is a part of the strategy, which will now be implemented more aggressively. The party is doing a booth-wise analysis of victory and defeat margin, and is planning to create front if necessary.

The BJP is also excited by the increasing inclination of Muslims towards the BSP. The party thinks if there is a division of Muslim votes in Mainpuri, it will be easier to defeat Mulayam Singh Yadav. But in order to defeat Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli, the BJP will have to rely more on the beneficiaries of the government schemes, along with adjusting the caste and booth-wise equation.

After the Sunday bypoll results, Yogi Adityanath has made his intentions clear by saying that BJP will win all 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP high command and the entire team of Uttar Pradesh will be in Rae Bareli and Mainpuri to achieve this goal in the coming days.

