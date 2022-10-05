Sri Rama Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik stated on Wednesday that the comments of RSS top leader Dattatreya Hosabale regarding the economic disparity and inequality in the country need not be mistaken.

“RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had spoken with concern and pain about the country. There is no intention of showing anger or passing out a wrong message. He is not a politician, it can’t be presumed that he had gone against the BJP,” he stated.

“The mistakes within the BJP need to be told. Otherwise there is a danger that the BJP leaders might think that whatever they do is all right,” Pramod Muthalik stated.

“Dattatreya Hosabale is in the second important position in the RSS. He had revealed about the present realistic situation after research and study. His statements should be accepted by the BJP and the party should travel on the path of reformation,” he explained.

He further stated that nationalism was imbibed in Muslims immediately after India’s Independence. The Congress party has derailed Muslims of this country by appeasement politics.

“The appeasement politics of Congress is squarely responsible for terrorism, murders and rioting which are seen in this country…I don’t believe that nationalism will grow among the Muslims in future. If RSS leaders visit mosques still there won’t be the change in their mindsets,” he maintained.

“We don’t have clarity over who our friends and foes are. For thousands of years Hindus have been living in tolerance with other religions. The Hindu society does not have the mindset of invading others,” Pramod Muthalik stated.

“If the RSS leaders think that they can be convinced to change their hearts by visiting mosques, it is impossible,” he said.

He maintained that the writing on the road saying that the PFI will come back is a warning and evidence that PFI is still active. Hindu community should cooperate with the police department to tame the miscreants.

Following the statement by Dattatreya Hosabale raising his concern on the Indian economy and on economic disparity in India, regional party of Karnataka, JD(S) has questioned the claims of “acche din” during the BJP rule.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated, “The statement of Hosabale, the Organizing General Secretary of RSS which is mother root of BJP, that economic inequality, poverty and unemployment are very dangerous holds mirror to the present condition in India. Now there are big questions over claims of achche din,”.

