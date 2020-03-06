BJP’s Mukul Roy grilled for hours in MLA murder case

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) BJP leader Mukul Roy underwent a marathon grilling at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters on Thursday in connection with the killing of a ruling Trinamool Congress legislator last year.

CID sleuths quizzed Roy for hours at Bhavani Bhavan since the morning.

A number of BJP leaders including Roy and current party Lok Sabha member from Ranaghat Jagannath Sarkar have been named in the FIR related to Biswas’ murder.

Biswas, a popular Dalit leader and an MLA from Nadia’s Krishnaganj constituency, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while attending a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia on February 9, 2019.

–IANS

ssp/rt