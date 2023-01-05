INDIA

BJP’s national executive meet on Jan 16 – 17

The two-day national executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled on January 16-17 at the NDMC convention centre here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior leaders will attend the meeting.

Discussion on the forthcoming elections, resolutions, review report from last meeting, are the main agendas of the meeting.

Organisational and current issues, discussion on resolutions and reports on future programmes and activities will also be held. Other issues may be taken up with the permission of the chair.

Sources said that the decision on the extension of J.P. Nadda’s term as the party president can also be taken in the meeting.

Nadda’s three-year term as the party president ends later this month. There is a strong possibility that his tenure may be extended in view of the coming elections.

The last executive of the party took place in Hyderabad in October 2022.

The party holds two national executive meetings in a year, usually one in the first quarter of the year and the second in the last quarter.

